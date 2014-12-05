12 PC games with amazing combat

It’s a pleasure to watch mannequins kick limbs off each other in this strange turn-based combat game. Players tweak their fighter’s muscles to improvise punches, kicks and throws. Once the bout has been meticulously planned out by both sides you watch it unfold in real time.

The simplistic visuals have tremendous capacity for violence. Kick a fighters head off and it’ll fly through the air trailing blobs of blood. If your hand comes into contact with an enemy’s body part you can choose to grasp, which lets you tear your enemy to pieces if the angles are right. It has some of the slapstick comedy of Sumotori Dreams, but rewards an additional layer of skill. Get good and you’ll be able to launch spinning triple kicks that destroy an opponent before they’ve had a chance to bow.

Link: Official site