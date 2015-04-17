Your best Cities: Skylines cities

Welcome to Urbanville. It's mayor, Michael, has provided the following tourist brochure:

- Uptown is the newest development, equipped with its own airport and subway line and flanked by the region's two hydroelectric dams. I wanted high rises to dominate the upper plateau of the map; however, they are slow to develop.

- The Hills caters to the rich and those who don't mind a long drive to work, located across the river from Uptown. IKEA has set up shop across the freeway from here.

- Adjacent to the Hills is Spiral Street, an office development built by Spaceship Corp.

- Across the freeway is the Urbanville Airport, Congress Park (where public servants and elected officials must live), and the Corsa Dino Raceway.

- Hamilton University and Little Dubai make up the next area, where the young come to learn and the old come to take a load off.

- Downtown is composed of Sips Street, Capitol Park, Performance Park, and Peach Beach, along with the bulk of the city's population.

- There are honestly too many user-created items to name, but some of my favourites are the Spaceship Corp. HQ by anomega, Soder Torn by GolonkaSwe, and Gula's Down N' Out Burger.

- The freeways, which I will dub here as the I-O, the I-O.o, and the I-O.O, features roundabouts attached to offramps that I've designed. These have been enormously effective, and were inspired by a planned roundabout-offramp along I-25 in my hometown Colorado Springs.

- Another offramp, named Consider Redoing near Corsa Dino, has been less effective.