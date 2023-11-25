You haven't missed the best Black Friday deals on OLED monitors and TVs, as all these discounts are still alive and kicking

Black Friday itself may be beginning to fade into the distance to be replaced by the wonders of Cyber Monday, but we're still finding plenty of deals that look like they're going to stick around a little while longer. This year we've seen plenty of great Black Friday OLED monitor and TV deals, and for those of you that weren't quite sure whether to pull the trigger on the big day the good news is they seem to be hanging on for a bit longer than they might have done in previous years.

When it comes to picture quality, anyone who's seen an OLED panel in the flesh will agree that they deliver a visual experience that's just better than every other display technology on the market, with the possible exception of Micro-LED. That tech's still pretty nascent though, so it'll be a while before we see deals appear on those, or really any reasonably priced products to begin with.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

A good OLED panel, whether it's in a gaming monitor or the TV in your front room, will deliver lusciously rich, vibrant colors and deep, inky blacks, meaning that your favorite content will suddenly look better than you've ever seen it before. That's thanks to those organic light emitting diodes that not only display brilliantly sumptuous visuals, but can be turned off entirely to give you those properly dark blacks.

It's clever tech, but any search for OLEDs will inevitably bring up the dreaded term "burn-in". Essentially, OLED screens may be subject to ghostly imprints leftover from things like channel logos being left on the display for long periods of time. Thankfully almost all OLED TVs and monitors have protections built into place to slow this process down or mitigate it entirely, but it's worth looking at burn-in protection warranties or similar on any new OLED purchase to give yourself some peace of mind.

With that out of the way, let's take a look at some of our favorite OLED deals still available on gaming monitors and TVs alike.

Black Friday OLED gaming monitor deals

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 165Hz | QD-OLED | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $250)

Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $800, but think of it as a long term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to go back to LCD tech. You can read our Alienware QD-OLED review for more. Price check: Best Buy $799.99

This Alienware OLED monitor quickly took the PC gaming world by a storm upon its release, and for very good reason. It's a sumptuously good-looking 34-inch ultrawide with a glossy panel that really makes those visuals pop, and when we reviewed this monitor we were just as taken with it as the rest.

✅ Glossy coating makes for a vibrant image quality

✅ Great response times

✅ FreeSync Premium Pro support

❌ Pixel density could be better

Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC OLED | 49-inch | 240Hz | 5120 x 1440 | OLED | $1,599.99 $999.99 at Amazon (save $600)

Samsung's hot new silly-wide OLED monitor has barely even been released, but it's already on sale. At 49 inches and sporting Samsung's QD-OLED tech, it doesn't look bad value next to all those $1,000-plus 34-inch ultrawide OLED, does it?

Fancy going wide? I mean, really, really wide? This Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is an absolute behemoth of a display, and you'll need some serious desk space to accommodate it. That being said, when we reviewed one we found it to be a truly fantastic panel with a super fast 240Hz refresh rate, great color reproduction and punchy visuals. It's all a bit sci-fi spaceship this thing, and if that's your bag (and let's face it, why wouldn't it be) then this ma-hoosive monitor might be just the thing for your own personal Starship Enterprise.

✅ A 32:9 panel that really delivers on the visuals

✅ Great HDR support

✅ Excellent design and build quality

❌ 32:9 may be a bit much for some

❌ Like the Alienware, pixel density could be better

Black Friday OLED TV Deals

LG UltraGear 48GQ900 | 48-inch | 138Hz | 4K | OLED | $1,499.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $800)

This 48-inch 4K OLED monitor is really a tweaked LG TV. But at this price, who's complaining? It's good for 138Hz, supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, is rated at 0.1ms for GtG response and makes a lot of smaller, lower resolution OLED monitors look painfully overpriced. Price check: Amazon $849.99

Is it a monitor, or is it a TV? Well, while LG call it a gaming monitor really this is a very good OLED gaming TV with a monitor-like stand, and I reckon you could put one in your front room or on your desk and no-one would pass comment, beyond something like "wow, look at the picture on that".

✅ Truly excellent image quality

✅ Dual-purpose, just as at home on your desk as it is in front of your sofa

✅ Low-input lag and almost no motion blur

❌ Stand has no adjustment

❌ Overall brightness is low at an SDR maximum of 143 nits

LG C3 OLED | 42-inch | 4K | Smart TV | 120Hz | $1,296.99 $896.99 at B&H (save $400)

LG makes some mean TVs, but they're actually pretty excellent for gaming on, too. Not only do you get the benefits of the awesome OLED panel technology (incredible contrast and rich colours) but it'll run up to 120Hz and supports HDMI 2.1 for all your gaming needs. This smaller panel is more of a size we like for a smaller space, though it's still a bit large for a desktop. Price check: LG $899.99

LG C3 OLED | 48-inch | 4K | Smart TV | 120Hz | $1,396.99 $1,046.99 at B&H (save $250)

This slightly larger C3 OLED is once again a bit too big for the desktop but would work great in a smaller living room space where you're sat closer to the TV. Price check: LG $1,049.98

LG C3 OLED | 65-inch | 4K | Smart TV | 120Hz | $2,496.99 $1,596.99 at B&H (save $873)

Deja-vu? Nope, just a recommendation for the 65-inch model of the C3, for those of you looking for a huge TV capable of delivering all the 120Hz OLED gaming goods. It's a true behemoth this thing, but sometimes you just want to be in the pixels, don't you? Price check: $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 is available in a variety of sizes, almost all of them on discount, so we've bundled a few of them together here. What they all share in common though is a truly brilliant panel, and once you've picked the size that works for you I doubt you'll be disappointed by the results. The C2 became a bit of a favourite pick for gamers looking for an OLED TV, and the C3 evolves that recipe rather nicely.

✅ Gaming TV, home theatre centerpiece, it does the lot

✅ Great reflection handling

✅ Superb brightness and viewing angles

✅ Class-leading picture quality

❌ Erm...it's still a bit pricey on discount?



Sony Bravia XR A75L | 55-inch | 4K | Smart TV | 120Hz | $1,599 $1,198 at Amazon (save $401)

Sony's latest entry-level OLED TV is conspicuous value. Based on LG's WOLED panel tech, it sports a more. advanced image processor than other affordable OLED TVs and makes for an intriguing alternative to LG's C3 sets. Price check: Best Buy $1,199.99

This Sony Bravia makes an interesting proposition, what with its advanced image processing and upscaling capabilities and its support for Sony's S-Center soundbar speaker enhancement. It's not the brightest of TVs, but wide viewing angles, deep and accurate black levels and low input lag means this makes a great OLED TV for a variety of uses.

✅ Excellent image quality and upscaling

✅ Fantastic black levels

✅ Wide viewing angles

❌ Like me, not particularly bright

Samsung S90C | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,897.99 $1,297.99 at Amazon (save $600)

For PC usage, we tend to prefer Samsung's QD-OLED panels to LG's W-OLED thanks to the former's superior full screen brightness. This is a 55-inch model, runs at 120Hz and is about as bright an OLED as you're going to find at this price point. Price check: $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Samsung S90C | 65-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,597.99 at Amazon

At fully 65 inches, this is a big old beast and specced to go head on with the similarly priced LG C3 65 incher. Again, we tend to prefer Samsung OLED panel tech due to superior full-screen brightness. But as an overall experience, it's a very close run contest. Either way, you're getting a lot of 120Hz OLED goodness for the money. Price check: $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you thought we were going to make it through this list without mentioning a Samsung, well, you'd be wrong. The Samsung S90C is available on discount in a couple of sizes, and it's got the specs to justify its inclusion in our best OLED TV deals. Unlike some of its competitors its got great brightness, and with its stylish small footprint stand and tremendous image-quality, this is a TV that really delivers the goods.

✅ 144Hz refresh rate and low input lag

✅ Regarded as one of the best panels on the market next to the LG C3

✅ Stylish and minimalist design

❌ No Dolby Vision support