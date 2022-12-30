You get two guesses as to what puzzle game Sushi for Robots is about

Audio player loading…

I'm a sucker for a clever indie puzzler, so naturally Sushi for Robots looks quite nice, doesn't it? It's a simple premise, the robots are obsessed with some sushi and you've got to serve it to them by setting up the weird conveyors they eat from. It'll release in Spring of 2023, but we know a bit about it now, and I like how that looks.

It's a solution-driven puzzle game, one where you use the tools available to you in order to customize the outcome: This one is stickers, which let you place new effects on the board.

"It's actually a pretty chill game. You can always press reset and try a different solution," says the description.

Sushi For Robots will be mouse-based for accessibility, and will focus on experimentation-based puzzling. That's a style more familiar to the Zachtronics (opens in new tab) school of design, where there are many solutions to a given puzzle using your tools, some of which are more optimal than others—to me, at least, the most satisfying kind of puzzle.

Sushi for Robots is made by indie developer Luis Diaz Peralta (opens in new tab), alongside art and music contributions from a few others, under the name Ludipe & Friends. You can find Sushi for Robots on Steam (opens in new tab), where it plans to release in Spring of 2023.

For more games like Sushi for Robots, you should almost surely be playing Dorfromantik, the game Wes Fenlon called the "'no thoughts, just vibes' game of the year" (opens in new tab).

If you prefer the cosy vibes, try something like A Little to the Left (opens in new tab). If your speed is more puzzling mysteries than mysterious puzzles, check out The Case of the Golden Idol (opens in new tab) or Strange Horticulture (opens in new tab).

And, of course, there's superb puzzle game Patrick's Parabox. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Luis Diaz Peralta)

(Image credit: Luis Diaz Peralta)