Where to find the Lost Banana in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Lost Banana is an item found during a world quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Picking up this item is optional, but it allows you to gain a temporary buff to help with an achievement—providing you know what to do with the banana once you've collected it.

WoW: Dragonflight's world quests can be found by opening the Dragon Isles map. They generally reward reputation with one of the factions and other useful items like gear or crafting materials. If you're playing on an alt, they can also be super handy for leveling (opens in new tab) up. If you're ready to learn more about the Lost Banana in WoW: Dragonflight, including how to find it, here's what you need to know.

WoW Dragonflight Lost Banana location

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The Lost Banana is only available when the climbing world quest Brightblade's Bones is up in the Waking Shore, and as it's part of an optional step, you won't be able to grab this item once you've completed the main objective. If you know this world quest is available but can't see it, make sure you've reached renown level six with Dragonscale Expedition and completed the introductory Rock Climbing questline.

The objective of the Brightblade's Bones world quest is to excavate six Dragon Bones from the cliff face. Monkeys will throw fruit at you to lessen your grip while you climb, but you can avoid this climbing hazard completely if you pick up the Lost Banana and hand it over to Cymre's pet marmoset. Doing this will give you a buff called Banana Deflection Device that makes you "immune to banana bashing" for an hour.

The Lost Banana is found between tree roots at the top of the waterfall—you can check the screenshot above. Once you have it, drop to the small pool, still at the top of the waterfall, and head to your right. You should see a tree branch sticking out from the cliff face, and Cymre's pet marmoset, Lil' Poshy, is perched here. Hand the Lost Banana item over to Lil' Poshy and you'll get the Banana Deflection Device buff.

Once the buff is active, each deflected banana counts towards the Toe Tension achievement, which tasks you with avoiding 50 hazards during climbing world quests.