Today's Wordle hint and answer #714: Saturday, June 3

Save your Wordle win streak with today's hint, designed to give you a prod in the right direction without giving the game away. Prefer to skip straight to your latest victory, or are you too close to the bottom to risk a bad guess? Don't worry—the answer to the June 3 (714) Wordle is ready and waiting just below.

A huge wave of relief washed over me when I finally found today's solution: after a string of puzzling non-starters and one rather odd green, I had almost given up hope of finishing today's Wordle with a win.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, June 3

The answer today is another name for a female goat, as well as one way of describing a childminder or carer for very young children.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a letter is used three times in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #714 Wordle answer?

The best start for your weekend is a win. The answer to the June 3 (714) Wordle is NANNY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

June 2: HUMID

HUMID June 1: JAZZY

JAZZY May 31: AGILE

AGILE May 30: KNEEL

KNEEL May 29: MOUSE

MOUSE May 28: SKIMP

SKIMP May 27: RAMEN

RAMEN May 26: SWINE

SWINE May 25: BAGEL

BAGEL May 24: UTTER

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.