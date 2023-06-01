Today's Wordle hint and answer #712: Thursday, June 1

Find the answer to today's Wordle your way with our comprehensive range of help and advice. Need the June 1 (712) solution in a hurry? Then you're in luck because you're only a quick click away from a win. Prefer to take your time? No problem. You'll find everything from general tips to a fresh clue waiting just below.

My opening pair of guesses were complete opposites today: the first giving me nothing at all, the second locking one letter in place, and generously giving me two yellows to puzzle out. From that helpful point, I found almost the right word, and then I finally uncovered the clean row of greens and the Wordle answer I'd been waiting for.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, June 1

The word you're looking for today can refer to anyone—or anything—that's bright, energetic, and comfortable with being the colourful centre of attention. This word can also apply to anything reminiscent of a particular style of improvised music famously played by, amongst others, Louis Armstrong.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

A letter is repeated in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #712 Wordle answer?

Time to celebrate another win. The answer to the June 1 (712) Wordle is JAZZY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

May 31: AGILE

AGILE May 30: KNEEL

KNEEL May 29: MOUSE

MOUSE May 28: SKIMP

SKIMP May 27: RAMEN

RAMEN May 26: SWINE

SWINE May 25: BAGEL

BAGEL May 24: UTTER

UTTER May 23: CLERK

CLERK May 22: IGLOO

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.