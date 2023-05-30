Today's Wordle hint and answer #710: Tuesday, May 30

Get as much or as little help as you like for today's Wordle with our wide range of advice. Go straight for today's answer if you need it—it's only a click away—read a clue for the May 30 (710) Wordle if you'd rather have a small nudge towards your win or refresh your strategies with our tips and guides.

Today's puzzle had me stumped from the word go, and I found myself building two "skyscrapers" of greens, every letter between them a worrying grey. Luckily for me, I ran out of letters to try just before the bottom and found today's Wordle answer more by a process of elimination than anything else.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Tuesday, May 30

You're looking for an action today, specifically one that describes getting down on one or both knees. There's only one vowel to find.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #710 Wordle answer?

One win, coming up. The answer to the May 30 (710) Wordle is KNEEL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 29: MOUSE

MOUSE May 28: SKIMP

SKIMP May 27: RAMEN

RAMEN May 26: SWINE

SWINE May 25: BAGEL

BAGEL May 24: UTTER

UTTER May 23: CLERK

CLERK May 22: IGLOO

IGLOO May 21: BRASH

BRASH May 20: FLASK

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.