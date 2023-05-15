Today's Wordle hint and answer #695: Monday, May 15

Solve today's Wordle (opens in new tab) in seconds—just click or scroll straight to the May 15 (695) answer. Or you could take as much time as you please, sitting down with our daily clue, checking out past answers and general advice. However you want to play, we've got all the help you need.

What a pain. I just didn't find enough of the right sort of letters in time, and my Wordle board was in a really sorry state by the time I reached my last guess. I lost my win streak today—a disappointment for sure, but not really a surprise under the circumstances. Still, I've got the whole week to find more Wordle answers to make up for it.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Monday, May 15

Today's Wordle is the name of a small paddle-powered boat with a narrow, pointed shape. No, not the one that was the answer on April 21st, the other kind. You'll need to find three different vowels to win this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #695 Wordle answer?

Keep going. The answer to the May 15 (695) Wordle is CANOE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 14: SCARF

SCARF May 13: ACRID

ACRID May 12: SNACK

SNACK May 11: BROOM

BROOM May 10: ETHIC

ETHIC May 9: COCOA

COCOA May 8: AGLOW

AGLOW May 7: GHOUL

GHOUL May 6: ANGER

ANGER May 5: BELOW

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.