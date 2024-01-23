Wordle today: Hint and answer #948 for Tuesday, January 23

Whether you have a burning desire to win today's Wordle in a single guess or you'd just like to find new ways to approach the daily word game, everything you need is right here. Come take a look at our general tips, read through a helpful clue for the January 23 (948) puzzle, or go take a cheeky peek at today's Wordle answer.

In the moment, my opening guess felt like nothing short of a disaster—all greys, really? But it also immediately shut down a wide range of possibilities, and that gave my next attempt the focus it needed to get this game back on track (after I'd stopped worrying, anyway). Thanks to that, my third row turned into a quick Wordle win—phew!

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, January 23

If something wasn't moving, it'd be…? This word can apply to people, pictures—anything really. In bottled water's case, this would be the type you'd go for if you don't like the sparkling sort.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

The right word, ready to go. The answer to the January 23 (948) Wordle is STILL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 22: TWEAK

TWEAK January 21: NORTH

NORTH January 20: LARGE

LARGE January 19: THING

THING January 18: STOLE

STOLE January 17: COURT

COURT January 16: BLOND

BLOND January 15: LUNCH

LUNCH January 14: DOING

DOING January 13: HEARD

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.