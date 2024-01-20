Wordle today: Hint and answer #945 for Saturday, January 20

Sit back, relax, and enjoy your first Wordle win of the weekend. However you want to solve Saturday's game, from a cheeky peek at today's answer to mulling over a helpful clue for the January 20 (945) game with your morning coffee, you'll find everything you need below.

Today's puzzle was my favourite sort of weekend Wordle—it put up enough of a fight to be interesting, but not so much that I started to fear for my win streak after the first few rows. I may not have found the Wordle answer in record time, but I definitely had fun prising this word out of the haze of letters.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, January 20

You could describe big things in this way. Something vast, broad, or of an impressive size compared to its peers. The opposite of small.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

You might need this. The answer to the January 20 (945) Wordle is LARGE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 19: THING

THING January 18: STOLE

STOLE January 17: COURT

COURT January 16: BLOND

BLOND January 15: LUNCH

LUNCH January 14: DOING

DOING January 13: HEARD

HEARD January 12: ROUTE

ROUTE January 11: BRIEF

BRIEF January 10: THREW

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.