Wordle today: Hint and answer #940 for Monday, January 15

There's a helpful hint for today's Wordle waiting a little way down this page, designed to point you in the right direction without immediately giving the game away. Of course you might want someone to immediately give the game away and save your win streak at the same time, which is why the answer to the January 15 (940) puzzle's ready and waiting to go too.

Today's Wordle wasn't a smooth ride, but it was an enjoyable one. I just had one of those games where I kept being wrong in an interesting and obviously helpful way, and that meant every new step got me just that little bit closer to Monday's Wordle answer. I wouldn't mind if tomorrow's game went the same way, really.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, January 15

Generally speaking, today's answer refers to the second meal of the day, the one often taken at some time around noon.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's get this winning week started. The answer to the January 15 (940) Wordle is LUNCH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 14: DOING

DOING January 13: HEARD

HEARD January 12: ROUTE

ROUTE January 11: BRIEF

BRIEF January 10: THREW

THREW January 9: LINER

LINER January 8: FINAL

FINAL January 7: STONY

STONY January 6: CABLE

CABLE January 5: LUNGE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.