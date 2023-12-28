Wordle today: Hint and answer #922 for Thursday, December 28

Everything you need to clear today's Wordle is right here. Make the most of every guess with our general tips and tricks, or give a tough game an instant boost with a clue written just for today's puzzle. Need something more direct? Then click or scroll your way to the answer to the December 28 (922) game and enjoy your latest victory.

A lightning fast win in just two goes? That's definitely made my morning. Although, now what? It's at times like this I wish Wordle offered a bonus round when I have a quick win, just so I could have a little bit more puzzle time before I got on with the rest of my day.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, December 28

Today's answer is all about acquiring knowledge. If you studied a particular subject or practised a specific skill, you'd eventually _____ everything you needed to know about it.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Hey, it's time for another win. The answer to the December 28 (922) Wordle is LEARN.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

December 27: DAISY

DAISY December 26: PHONE

PHONE December 25: EVOKE

EVOKE December 24: GRACE

GRACE December 23: SLOPE

SLOPE December 22: TOUCH

TOUCH December 21: BUILT

BUILT December 20: SMALL

SMALL December 19: TABLE

TABLE December 18: FUNNY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.