Wordle today: Hint and answer #914 for Wednesday, December 20

Keep your Wordle win streak safe and sound, however you'd like to go about it. Keep on scrolling and you'll find general tips to help you make the most of every guess, a fresh hint for the December 20 (914) Wordle, and as always, today's answer. Hey, everyone needs a helping hand from time to time.

Well, at least I got there in the end—and with a row to spare, too. I'm in no danger of impressing anyone with my guesses today, but my persistence in the face of a relentless tide of grey letters did eventually pay off. Let's hope tomorrow's Wordle is a little more straightforward though, I wouldn't object to a nice, quick, win someday soon.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, December 20

Here's a nice and simple clue for a nice and simple word. If something was the complete opposite of large, something that definitely wasn't big, and could never be mistaken for something huge, what would it be?

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is repeated in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Hey, you might need this. The answer to the December 20 (914) Wordle is SMALL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 19: TABLE

TABLE December 18: FUNNY

FUNNY December 17: BACON

BACON December 16: GLOBE

GLOBE December 15: TOPIC

TOPIC December 14: WOULD

WOULD December 13: SPENT

SPENT December 12: THESE

THESE December 11: HOUSE

HOUSE December 10: CHAIN

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.