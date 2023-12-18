Wordle today: Hint and answer #912 for Monday, December 18

There's a hint for today's Wordle right here and ready to help if you need it, as well as a great selection of general tips that will improve every game. If you're really stuck, don't forget the answer to the December 18 (912) Wordle is on this page and ready to go if you need it too. Don't worry, you're going to win.

That letter? There? It looked like I was about to have a pretty miserable game of Wordle today when a solitary green finally decided to show up and lend a hand. Luckily for me, a few yellows appeared soon after, and between the three of them, and a bit of thought, I was able to work my way towards today's Wordle answer.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, December 18

A great joke. A silly song. A stupid movie. All sorts of things can tickle someone's _____ bone or make them laugh.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your first Wordle win of the week. The December 18 (912) Wordle answer is FUNNY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 17: BACON

BACON December 16: GLOBE

GLOBE December 15: TOPIC

TOPIC December 14: WOULD

WOULD December 13: SPENT

SPENT December 12: THESE

THESE December 11: HOUSE

HOUSE December 10: CHAIN

CHAIN December 9: SHIFT

SHIFT December 8: SHARP

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.