Wordle today: Hint and answer #887 for Thursday, November 23

There's a hint for today's Wordle waiting below, nestled snugly between a range of general tips designed to give you the best chance of winning every day. Of course, there's also the answer to the November 23 (887) Wordle if your game's in danger of going off the rails. Whatever you need to win, you'll find it here.

A stupidly overlooked letter almost cost me today's game, but luckily for me it only pointlessly wasted a few too many guesses for comfort instead. Not my proudest Wordle moment by any means, but that's OK—we'll keep it between ourselves, right?

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, November 23

You'll need to think of royalty to solve today's Wordle. The answer here is the title often given to a female ruler, whether she stands alone or with a king by her side. This word is also the name of the rock band originally fronted by singer/songwriter Freddie Mercury.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here, a win for you. The answer to the November 23 (887) Wordle is QUEEN.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

November 22: PIXEL

PIXEL November 21: PIANO

PIANO November 20: CANDY

CANDY November 19: QUEUE

QUEUE November 18: THINK

THINK November 17: TARDY

TARDY November 16: TRUST

TRUST November 15: SIGHT

SIGHT November 14: SASSY

SASSY November 13: GREEN

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.