Wordle today: Hint and answer for #848 Sunday, October 15

If you're struggling with today's Wordle you'll find a helpful clue below, as well as a range of general tips designed to make the most of every guess. And if you're more than a bit struggling and would just like someone to tell you the answer to the October 15 (848) puzzle, please? I've got your back.

A nice, simple, win in three was just what I needed after all the frantic fun I seem to have had the rest of this Wordle week. I may not be able to boast about any fantastic turnarounds or sudden sparks of inspiration with this one, but at least I had one day where my eyebrows didn't repeatedly crash into each other as I scoured my previous guesses for clues to today's Wordle answer.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, October 15

Anything that can't keep whatever liquids it was supposed to hold on the inside could be described in this way. Think of dripping pipes or a bucket with a tiny hole just below the waterline.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #848 Wordle answer?

Let's keep you winning. The answer to the October 15 (848) Wordle is LEAKY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 14: AGENT

AGENT October 13: UNCLE

UNCLE October 12: KNELT

KNELT October 11: SKUNK

SKUNK October 10: SNAIL

SNAIL October 9: TRUTH

TRUTH October 8: BINGE

BINGE October 7: VIOLA

VIOLA October 6: CHIME

CHIME October 5: BUNCH

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.