Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #586, January 26

Daily tips, hints, clues—everything you need to solve the January 26 (586) Wordle (opens in new tab) the way you want to is waiting for you just below. Need more help? No problem. You're already just a quick scroll or click away from the answer you're looking for.

A few early guesses turned up a bunch of helpful yellows today, making it easy to slot everything into the only valid places available. It's quite a nice way to solve a Wordle; there's an almost Tetris-like satisfaction to arranging everything just so.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Thursday, January 26

A broad-shouldered muscular person could be described as today's answer, although this word can refer to any exceptionally powerful or sturdy object. Four of today's five letters refer to a kind of meat.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle answer.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle 586 answer?

Some days those greens just don't turn up in time. The answer to the January 26 (586) Wordle is BEEFY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

January 25: MAIZE

MAIZE January 24: COUNT

COUNT January 23: ELUDE

ELUDE January 22: MATEY

MATEY January 21: BLURB

BLURB January 20: ALTER

ALTER January 19: MUCKY

MUCKY January 18: CHARD

CHARD January 17: ADOPT

ADOPT January 16: FROCK

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.