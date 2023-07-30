Today's Wordle hint and answer #771: Sunday, July 30

Start every day with a Wordle win with PC Gamer. Our daily hint is ready to make the July 30 (771) game a little easier for you, there are tips and tricks waiting to be read just below, and today's Wordle answer's only a click away if you need it.

I had nothing but yellow after yellow after yellow for most of today's Wordle, every guess somehow a little more right in the wrong way than the last. This troubling performance paid off one worrying row away from a loss, my "failavanche" of letters finally leaving me with nothing left to try other than today's answer.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, July 30

If you go swimming, take a bath, or just relax in a pool for a while you could be performing the answer to today's Wordle. You'll have to uncover two vowels to complete this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #771 Wordle answer?

Here's your next win. The answer to the July 30 (771) Wordle is BATHE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

July 29: CURLY

CURLY July 28: ETHOS

ETHOS July 27: DISCO

DISCO July 26: HEART

HEART July 25: WHEEL

WHEEL July 24: HOBBY

HOBBY July 23: WHALE

WHALE July 22: FROZE

FROZE July 21: BURLY

BURLY July 20: FLANK

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.