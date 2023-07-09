Today's Wordle hint and answer #750: Sunday, July 9

Keep your magnificent Wordle win streak going or get a brand new one off to the best start with our selection of guides, tips, helpful clues for today's puzzle. And as always, the answer to the July 9 (750) game is waiting for you further down the page, meaning your latest win is just a quick scroll away.

Okay so now I feel silly. Looking back at today's board I can see I almost had the answer on my second go, I just didn't realise it at the time. I didn't realise it on the next go either, or the one after that—I had to almost run out of spare letters before I noticed what I had all along and figured out today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Sunday, July 9

To go in somewhere or to input information into something are both alternative ways of saying the answer to today's Wordle. Keyboards with a keypad will often have a special key with today's answer written on them if you look. There's just one vowel today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #750 Wordle answer?

One win, just for you. The answer to the July 9 (750) Wordle is ENTER.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

July 8: COWER

COWER July 7: DONUT

DONUT July 6: WINDY

WINDY July 5: VENOM

VENOM July 4: IRATE

IRATE July 3: HOTEL

HOTEL July 2: MOSSY

MOSSY July 1: BLEEP

BLEEP June 30: STRAW

STRAW June 29: DINER

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.