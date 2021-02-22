Win the Gayming Awards Indie Game Bundle over on the PC Gamer forums

The PC Gamer forums are celebrating the world's first award ceremony focused on LGBTQIA+ gaming. The Gayming Awards is an awards show initiated by Gayming Magazine that focuses on the achievements of developers, publishers, and industry individuals who are championing queer representation in video games.

The Gayming Awards will be exclusively broadcast worldwide on Twitch at www.twitch.tv/gaymingmag/, on February 24, at 8:00 PM GMT (3:00 PM ET, 12:00 PM PT). But before we all tune in, the PC Gamer forums are running a special indie giveaway bundle full of wonderfully queer games in support of the awards.

We've collected digital codes for all the games that have been nominated in the Gayming Awards Best LGBTQ Indie Game category and placed them into one special giveaway bundle. One grand prize winner will receive this amazing collection which includes the following games:

Here's how you can enter the giveaway:

Head on over to the PC Gamer forums and create a forum account.

Comment on the giveaway thread telling us which game you are most excited about from the Gayming Awards and why.

Sign your username in our giveaway widget (linked on the forum post) to confirm your entry and you're done!

You can only enter once and only comments on the thread qualify. The giveaway runs until 11:59 PM April 5. After the deadline, we’ll randomly select the winner and announce it in the entry widget.

If you’re the lucky winner, we'll reach out to you via email for your information. If you don't reply to our message with your shipping address within 5 business days, we'll move on to the next winner, so keep an eye on your inbox!

Best of luck with your entry and make sure to tune in to Twitch this Wednesday to watch the awards!