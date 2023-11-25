Who says Black Friday has ended? These are our favorite deals you can still grab

Black Friday is over! Or is it? Was Black Friday ever truly just a day? Was it a weekend? Or is it even perhaps a state of mind. No, it's definitely that first one. The good news is that even though the darkest of retail days has come to pass, there are still plenty of deals available throughout the weekend and on into Cyber Monday. In fact, most of our favorite deals haven't budged an inch.

Both the CyberPowerPC—with its bargain 4060 Ti—and the discounted Lenovo Legion Pro with its RTX 4080 are still going strong. Graphics card deals haven't been the best this year, but if you're looking to buy a 4070 Ti, you can make a reasonable saving with the Zotac—though equally you may be better off biding your time.

Even further down, we've got some great monitor offers, whether you're looking for something more budget in terms of the 27-inch Asus TUF, or you want to conscientiously splurge on the Alienware 34-inch monitor and make the switch to OLED. It's a decent saving, though, still pretty extravagant as purchases go.

If you're all set in the PC department, you might be interested to know that the original LCD Steam Deck is discounted since they're slowly being phased out. Don't let that put you off, though; it's just as powerful as the more recent models, and even though the 64GB storage is a little low, you can always upgrade it with an SSD. This offer is only available while stocks last, but they seem to be lasting.

There you have it; was Black Friday ever just a day? Or was it perhaps the deals we found along the way... I'll see myself out.

Today's top Black Friday deals

1. CyberPowerPC | Ryzen 7 5700 | Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 2TB SSD | $1,174.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $275)

This is hands-down the cheapest RTX 4060 Ti toting gaming PC—and I think I can say this without undue hyperbole—we've ever seen. We were impressed when the Yeyian machine tipped up below the $1,000 mark, but this has a way better spec and is $100 cheaper. The Ryzen 7 5700 may be last-gen now, but it's an eight-core, 16-thread chip with enough processing grunt to keep the Nvidia GPU fed. For a budget machine, the 16GB DDR4 is decent, but that 2TB SSD is outstanding. With game sizes getting so chonk these days, 2TB is a great catch. Price check: Newegg $1,195.99 (similar)

2. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $1,899 at B&H Photo (save $850)

This is a great discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested and is even cheaper than it was over Prime Day. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Price check: Lenovo $2,359.79 | Amazon $2,398.64

3. Zotac RTX 4070 Ti | 12GB GDDR6X | 7,680 shaders | 2,655MHz boost | $879.99 $749.99 at Amazon (save $130)

This is a straightforward card from Zotac, with a minor clock boost over the reference spec, but comes with a really neat looking cooler. The same design works well on the beefier chips, so I'm not concerned about how effective it'll be with an RTX 4070 Ti. It's only a minor saving over the base $799 reference price, but is still a great alternative if you couldn't pick up a Founders Edition card. RTX 4070 Ti price check: Newegg $749.99 | Walmart $749.99

4. Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)

Think of the RTX 4070 as an RTX 3080 with benefits and you'll start to see that this is a great price for a new gaming PC, that probably would have been closer to $2,000 this time last year. Thankfully it's not, and this is a great low-price, high-performance gaming PC. The only thing that might cause you pause is that you won't be doing any CPU overclocking, as the option is locked. But for a resolutely gaming machine, it's still packs plenty of punch.

5. Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | $169.99 at Newegg (save $80)

For the budget-conscious gamer, Asus makes a mean gaming monitor. This screen may be on the cheaper side, even costing less than some 1080p panels, yet it delivers 1440p res gaming with a 170Hz refresh rate (overclocked). Not too shabby.

6. MSI Vector | RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 12900HX | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 1200p | 144Hz | $2,099 $1,599 at Newegg (save $500)

This is the most affordable RTX 4080-based gaming laptop I've found, possibly at any time this year. It's not some hobbled GPU implementation either, using a 175W design of the graphics card to give you the full gaming performance. It's certainly not the most beautiful laptop you will see, nor the slimmest (though that helps keep it cool), and I'd rather a higher refresh rate panel and a bit more RAM, but it's a great price for an otherwise high-spec gaming machine. Price check: Amazon $2,091.05

7. Steam Deck (original) | 64GB SSD | $349 at Steam

The Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh but the original version is still pretty much the archetype of what a handheld PC gaming device should be. It's just as powerful as the most recent model so all those Steam Deck compatible games should run well, and while the 64GB storage is rather small, SSD upgrades like the Sabrent 2230 512GB are at a great price for a straightforward upgrade. It's the OG PC gaming handheld, and it demands respect.

8. Skytech Siege | Core i5 12600K | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,549.99 at Newegg (save $550)

This is the most affordable RTX 4070 Ti gaming PC we've found this Black Friday week, and it comes with a really solid, if last-gen, backup spec. The Core i5 12600K was our favourite 12th Gen gaming PC, and it will still deliver the goods today. The DDR4 memory spec is the only bit that is a little bit of a concern, but it has very little bearing on gaming performance, and a DDR4 memory upgrade would be relatively inexpensive down the line if you did feel it was holding you back.

9. Alienware 34 AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 165Hz | QD-OLED | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $250)

Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $800, but think of it as a long term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to go back to LCD tech. You can read our Alienware QD-OLED review for more. Price check: Best Buy $799.99

10. Silicon Power XS70 | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7300 MB/s Read | 6800 MB/s Write | $124.99 $98.99 at Amazon (save $26)

The XS70 was going cheaper last month, but we've seen it pop back up in price recently. I'd perhaps wait a bit longer to see if the price dips again before picking one up. It packs rather a large bang for your buck with its fast read and write times, at least. While the software side of things may be a little lacking, we were impressed with the overall performance and value proposition of this drive. Read our review here. Price check: Newegg $104.99