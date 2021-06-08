What to expect from the Gearbox E3 2021 stream

This year, there's only one question on our minds when approaching the Gearbox E3 showcase this weekend. Has Randy Pitchford packed away the DIY magic kit for good? This year, we're expecting a whole lotta Borderlands out of Gearbox, from a peek at that movie to a potential new game. But with a history of publishing weird and colourful games, the star of this weekend's show could hit us from out of nowhere.

Just leave the pack of cards in the hotel room, eh Randy?

When and how to watch the Gearbox E3 Showcase

Gearbox Software's E3 show kicks off at 2 pm PT ( click here to convert to your timezone) on Saturday, June 12th. You can catch the event live on the official E3 Twitch stream.

Yup, more Borderlands.

The Borderlands developer is, shockingly, probably going to deliver more Borderlands this weekend. Gearbox is rumoured to be working on a new Borderlands spin-off (a la the Pre-Sequel) and is currently teasing a new game at bechaoticgreat.com , set to be announced on Thursday's Summer Games Fest Kickoff stream.

As spotted by Wario64 , the site code contains references to a game called "Wonderlands", which is speculated to be a Tiny Tina centred spin-off. Whatever Wonderlands turns out to be, expect a deeper dive on Saturday after this week's reveal.

Any new events or DLC drops coming to Borderlands 3 will likely also be announced on Saturday. If we're lucky, we may even see our first tease of Eli Roth's Borderlands movie .

Gearbox Publishing

Beyond Borderlands, Saturday's showcase should also give us an update on what's happening with Gearbox's publishing wing. The big one here is Homeworld 3 , following up Gearbox's work on the Homeworld Remastered Collection and ground-based spin-off Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak with a brand new spacefaring sequel.

Since its announcement in 2019, we've seen a whole 30 seconds of Homeworld 3. Let's hope Saturday gives us a little more.