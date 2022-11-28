We recommend you monitor this ultrawide 34-inch deal very closely

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XZ342CK | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | VA | 144Hz | $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

Sex! Now that I have your attention, ultrawide monitors are really where it's at when you're looking at going beyond 1440p. This seriously chonky panel from Acer has an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, a high refresh rate, and has never been cheaper than today.

Cyber Monday is upon us, and the good news is that we're seeing some great deals on screens (opens in new tab) featuring high refresh rates: and here is one of the best yet. There are more heavily discounted monitors out there, but this Acer Nitro screen is packing huge value, hits all the right specs, and is the cheapest it's ever been.

That curved 34" ultrawide display, first of all, is delivering 3440 x 1440 resolution in a 21:9 aspect ratio with a "zero frame design". To be clear that doesn't mean there is literally no frame on it, because clearly there is, but it's super-thin and designed to give you as much screen real estate as possible.

One thing to bear in mind here is that this may be especially tempting for those with an AMD GPU, as it comes with support for AMD's FreeSync tech (which reduces screen-tearing).

There's the 144Hz refresh rate and a response time of 1ms (VRB). It has both a DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs, and comes with cables for both.

PCG's hardware team will tell you that, if you want something more expansive than a 1440p panel, you need to go ultrawide. Folks do obsess over this stuff but the one word of caution I'd give is to check you have the right kind of hardware to fully take advantage of what this screen can do: it's a high-performance piece of kit and you'll need some powerful hardware to take full advantage. And as always, look at what else is available (opens in new tab) before buying something that'll hopefully see good use for years.