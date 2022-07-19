Card Shark isn't like other card games you might have played. I've been hooked on deckbuilders time and time again over the years, but Card Shark is more like a deck decimator rather than anything else. See, Card Shark is about scamming French aristocrats and trying your best to avoid death along the way. There are plenty of tricks within the game to learn and trick your opponents with—but just how accurate are they?

I spoke to Scam Nation's Brian Brushwood to uncover some of the secrets of Card Shark and the techniques it presents. Brian is an expert in card tricks and you may have seen his work on YouTube, The Tonight Show, Penn and Teller's: Fool Us! (opens in new tab), or even CNN.

Brushwood, needless to say, knows what he's talking about when it comes to card tricks and how you might see them used today. So when given footage from Card Shark, he had a lot to say about its genuine authenticity, card 'codes', and how, although these tricks are accurate, they'd put you in a lot of danger if you tried exposing or performing them today. Watch below to see his entire reaction.

Let me tell you, magic tricks over a call are still pretty cool. Brushwood has shown just how impressively accurate the card tricks are in Card Shark and it's a great basis for getting a hang of scam fundamentals. Like he said though, it might not be worth trying to trick anyone seriously with them if you like keeping your legs intact, but hey, maybe you can fool a friend or two with the fundamentals. You can check out Brian's work on Scam Nation (opens in new tab) or his podcast the World's Greatest Con (opens in new tab).