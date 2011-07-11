Valve comic collection out in November

A 304 page collection Valve comics is set to be released in the US later this year, according to listings on the Dark Horse site , spotted by Kotaku . The tome will be called Valve Presents: The Sacrifice and other Steam-Powered Stories, and will contain all of the promotional comics Valve have released online over the last year or so, including Left 4 Dead comic, The Sacrifice , the recent Portal 2 comic , and the excellent Team Fortress 2 shorts . The collection will cost $29.99 and is out on November 16. You'll find the cover art below, click to view it full size.