You can get Mad Max for 80 percent off today

There just aren't as many car combat games as there used to be. 2015 brought us Mad Max though, and if you're looking for some post-apocalyptic action today, you can grab it for 80 percent off on Bundle Stars.

There's a whole bunch of vehicular combat, and you can customize your car with all manner of attachments and weapons as you travel The Wasteland. There's on foot combat too, but in our review we noted that it's not quite as good. The satisfying driving and beautiful visuals make up for the repetitive melee combat and lackluster story though.

It's normally £16 / $20, but this discount takes the price down to just £3.19 / $4. You've got to be quick though, as the deal only lasts for the next 24 hours.

