Thief 4 will "bring more than just stealth" says dev

Eidos Montreal general manager Stephane D'Astous has been talking to OXM about the pressures of resurrecting a treasured franchise, a trick the studio pulled off last year with Deus Ex: Human Revolution. D'Astous said that "Deus Ex was the kick-start of this new series of great games, and Thief will be a part of that."

As with Deus Ex, the challenge for Eidos Montreal of course, is to deliver a new Thief that feels fresh, while also being immediately recognisable to fans of the original games. "We don't want to deliver the same each time," said D'Astous. "Our mandate is to bring new stuff to the table; games that we'll be talking about for years"

D'Astous didn't drop any specifics on how the studio are planning to accomplish this, but he did say that Thief 4 will have "more than just stealth." In addition, the studio has "more international staff working on Thief, which brings a great flavour to the game."

"There are a lot of challenges to bringing back a great cult IP, but we consider it like a new IP and we are going to respect the spirit of the franchise like we did with Deus Ex."

There are still painfully few details out there about the new Thief. A blurry screenshot appeared waaay back in February 2011, and more recently a bunch of images hit the web which appeared to show storyboard art for a new Thief cutscene . We can safely say that it'll probably have a bow, and hopefully a blackjack that makes a comedy "whump" noise when you KO a guard with it. What would you like to see from Thief 4?