The worst places to live in Cities: Skylines
City of Fright
We've seen some of the best things the players of Cities: Skylines have to offer, but not every city is a paradise on earth. We scoured the game's Steam community page and subreddit to find cities run by most dubious and irresponsible mayors around. Here are some of the worst places to live in Cities: Skylines.
Rollercoaster City
There's a time and place for the fun and excitement of a roller coaster, and Mayor MaxC has decreed that the time is always and the place is everywhere. The citizens of Rollercoaster City might want to bring a barf bag along on their morning commute.
Hullchester
The demise of poor Hullchester has been well documented, but I return to it often to stare in horror, because a city being completely buried in poop-water holds a certain fascination. When Mayor Filsketeer presides over a disaster, he doesn't mess around. Except when it comes to the mess. You can read part 1 and part 2.
Poo-power
Not every mayor buries his city in sewage. Mayor 5463728190 actually, literally, powers his city with poo. It's actually a pretty novel system of feeding sewage, and only sewage, into a network of dams. It really works! The city really does run on poo. But the smell, mayor! The smell!
Cruise control
We know cruise lines have been getting a lot of bad press lately, and in Mayor Turtlegains' city, they're taking some drastic steps to attract new customers, such as driving right up onto land to find them. Mayor AdvLeon is having similar issues, which you can see it in action here. Those sitting in the first few avenues might get wet.
Paving the way
I don't want to make accusations without evidence, but I think Mayor _Ganonmight be accepting bribes from a local paving company. Luckily, the citizens are so dizzy from asphalt fumes they didn't find it strange when their town was awarded "Most Attractive City."
Bus, stop!
Mayor Repost Research had good intentions. The city's bus lines were a problem, so he tried to delete them all and start from scratch. The buses had their own ideas, though, and quickly began breaking the laws of nature. Buses ain't care.
Send help
Building a working road system isn't easy, and we've all been frustrated from time to time. You shouldn't take it out on your citizens, though, but making them live in a giant message of your failure, like Mayor Stumpyoftheshire did.
Folks, we're looking at a slight delay
Mayor HeyRevolver might want to do something about the air traffic controller strike. Just look at this air traffic nightmare in action. Hope they brought a lot of extra peanuts.
Stock up on gauze
Speaking of delays, if you're a citizen of Mayor Deblobman's city, you may want to get some first-aid training because the ambulances are gonna take a looooong time to reach you if you've had an accident.
You had one job
We're not sure if this is due to a lack of proper training or just an overworked and underfunded fire department, but if you live in the ironically named Mayor SomeoneWaterMyPlants' city, you might want to take fire prevention into your own hands.
The moving park
It's great to build parks for your citizens: it makes them happy and gives them a chance to get some exercise. Mayor Leeisamoron might be pushing it, though, as you can see in the following animated link, by making his residents, uh... work a little too hard for some relaxation.
Don't settle here
We love Settlers of Catan, but would we really want to live there? Mayor YeppImNaked sure thought so, designing a road system of hexes. I admit it looks cool, but imagine giving directions. "Make a right, then a right, then a left, then a right, then a left, then a left, then a right, then a left, and bingo, you're 1/10th of the way there."
Bad dog
People aren't the only ones who live in a city: there's also pets. Mayor Tuerwox's town doesn't put up with any doggone nonsense, though. They've even got a special doghouse for any misbehaving mutts. Poor Rover!
Now He's Bouncing in Heaven
This is nobody's fault, really. But the unlucky kid who thought it would be a great day for a bouncy adventure... let's just hope Mayor Mmseng built a therapist's office right down the street.