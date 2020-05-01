The Hearthstone community is creating ridiculous custom Demon Hunter cards to mock how OP the new class is

The past month has been a wild ride for Hearthstone players. Illidan Stormrage got his own class, the Ashes of Outland expansion dropped, and Blizzard uncharacteristically rolled out two balance updates in quick succession. One thing that remains stable is Demon Hunter's dominance. Despite the nerfs, the new class is still so strong that the Hearthstone community decided to poke a little fun at it yesterday by taking cards from other classes, photoshopping them to look like Demon Hunter class cards, and then altering their stats and texts to absurd power levels.

Many of the cards are crazy enough to give you a chuckle, but my favourite is easily u/LeoGiacometti's 'Reno the Blastcologist'. Ordinarily a Mage Legendary with a powerful effect that depends on you not having any duplicates in your deck, its Demon Hunter adjustment turns it into a single-card OTK. The new Battlecry reads "If your deck has no triplicates, deal 10 damage randomly split among the enemy hero". If you're a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh's Blue Eyes White Dragon, you'll also be pleased to hear that it found its way into the faux Demon Hunter set too.

Check out a selection of the best in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: u/LeoGiacometti (Reddit)) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: u/ddddc60229 (Reddit)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: u/Sleepless_Ash (Reddit)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: u/jbs984 (Reddit))

In addition to front page of the Hearthstone subreddit briefly becoming overrun with these overpowered revisions, the comments section for each card did not disappoint. Discussions on how these exaggerated creations could be countered by existing tech cards prolonged the fun. Of course, Reddit being Reddit, things quickly spiralled out of control as posts poured in and the meme got stale. There's now a temporary ban on custom card submissions to restore some sanity.

Demon Hunter can feel frustratingly unstoppable against most other popular decks, and I wouldn't be surprised if Blizzard has to make a third balance pass. As things stand, the only deck that hard counters Demon Hunter is the Enrage/Egg Warrior that uses Risky Skipper to clear the board and stack armour in conjunction with Armorsmith. If you want to try it out, here's a list which recently hit #6 Legend.

Personally, I hate playing against Tempo Demon Hunter on ladder. When you're getting your face caved in by Warglaives of Azzinoth game after game it's hard not to feel discouraged. At least I can take comfort that a lot of other people feel the same way as I clamber up the ladder with Highlander Mage this season.