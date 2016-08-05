The best Hearthstone teams

Hearthstone is fundamentally a single-player experience. Major tournaments consist of head-to-head series between players, and in the end an individual competitor hoists the trophy high. Of the hundreds of events which have been held in the game’s history, no more than a dozen have been played as a team. It’s not like Hearthstone pros don’t need the strict practice regimen associated with a game like StarCraft to keep their APM sharp, most players prefer to keep their winnings, and have no problem finding practice groups among their peers. So why are there teams in Hearthstone at all?

Being a Hearthstone player on a team comes with a basket of benefits, not least of which is a relatively secure source of income. For the majority of pros, having someone take care of basic needs—travel support for tournaments, career management, handling sponsors—is invaluable. Perhaps more importantly, being part of a like-minded group bound by a common goal is additional motivation to work hard. Look at the results, and you’ll find that the most successful Hearthstone players are a product of their team environment as well as their own talent.

In this article, we evaluate the best teams in the Hearthstone scene today, and look where they’re headed.