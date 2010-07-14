System Shock 2 concept art uncovered

Every month, Irrational hand us a free news post by putting up some interesting tidbit from the inception of one of their various classic titles. This month, it's System Shock 2's concept art. System Shock 2 was Bioshock's cool uncle who got him into most of the music he likes. Well. Maybe it was a bit more than that. Check it out here .

I remember when I first played it - I'd just got a really nasty throat infection and couldn't speak, and it weakened me so I was stuck in bed. For three weeks. With a laptop and System Shock 2. Best. Illness. Ever. Although more than a little scary. How many of you have played it? How did you think it compared to Bioshock?