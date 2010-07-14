Stellar Dawn: the next MMORPG from Jagex

Jagex, the makers of Runescape and Kickabout League , have just announced a new MMO called Stellar Dawn. In all the pieces of concept art below there aren't any people. There are space fighter things, giant walkers, and orbital drop pods.

There's not a lot of information available at this point, but we know it'll be out next year. In all these pieces of concept art, though, there aren't any people. There are space fighter things, giant walkers, and orbital drop pods. In a bland, "hey dudes we're making a game but we can only say it'll be out next year," video on their site, there's another piece of concept art that features a sort of mech thing. It could be a vehicular combat MMO.

Runescape was certainly the first MMO I ever played, and for all its flaws, it was successful enough for the company to build the FunOrb games portal off the back of it. They know what they're doing. We'll keep you posted of any updates, but you can head over to their site and have a poke around yourself if you like. In the meantime, have a few more screens.