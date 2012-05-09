Star Wars: The Old Republic official podcast launches, talks past and future updates

As far as things with both 'Star Wars' and 'Episode I' in the title go, the first official SW:TOR podcast is the least likely to make fans cry.

Hosts Eric Musco and Brooks Guthrie talk to Daniel Erickson and Damion Schubert and the process of getting the Legacy update live and discuss what's coming next in update 1.3, informally called 'the group finder patch'. There's some interesting talk about cut features from 1.2 - particularly ranked Warzones - as well as how BioWare handle testing and feedback in the run-up to a major update.

There's also new information about changes to end-game itemisation, including long-awaited class-appropriate armour types for social gear. If you felt that 1.2's changes didn't give you enough freedom to customise your character's look, there's hope on the horizon.

I'll be talking to BioWare about their future plans tomorrow, as it happens. If you're one of Star Wars: The Old Republic's 1.3 million subscribers , what are you hoping to see next?