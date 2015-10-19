Stanley Parable dev teases new game, releases first screenshots

William Pugh, co-creator of the Stanley Parable, has put out a teaser for his new (as yet unnamed) game. You can play the teaser for yourself over here. It's the first game from his new studio Crows Crows Crows, which was revealed just a couple of weeks ago.

Combined with the three screenshots you see here, that's all the info we have so far on the new game. I couldn't get past the third screen of the teaser puzzle, so let's take a peek at those screenshots.

So: mysterious vaults, potential wild animals and giant fans. I'm sold. I'm reminded most of Amneisa: The Dark Descent, albeit without the horrible mouth-flap monsters. Soma recently re-kindled my appetite for atmospheric horror, though there's no telling how similar this will be to either game. Given how many surprises the Stanley Parable had in store, nothing is certain. Maybe there's a treasure trove of info tucked away in the teaser, if you can find it.

The outstanding success of the Stanley Parable placed both devs in a tricky position—it's hard to see how either of them could follow it up with something equally unique. This seems to be going in a more conventional direction than Davey Wredan's The Beginners Guide, which came out a few weeks ago.

For future updates you can sign up to the Crows Crows Crows mailing list on their website, which earns you a rather creepy picture of a dolphin.