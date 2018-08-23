Reigns: Game of Thrones brings 'swipe-to-rule' to Westeros

The swipe-to-rule game Reigns will head to a new and very dangerous realm in October with the release of Reigns: Games of Thrones, a collaboration between Nerial, Devolver Digital, and HBO that will bring the "Tinderocracy" to the Seven Kingdoms.

Players can vie for the Iron Throne as Cersei or Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, and others, each of whom will face unique challenges based on their individual tales, seen through the visions of the Red Priestess Melissandre. But as at least one pretender to the throne who isn't in the game could tell us, her auguries aren't always the most reliable—and sometimes, unexpected things can happen.

Gameplay will be essentially the same as in previous Reigns games: Each new moon you'll answer a question or resolve a problem by swiping left or right. Each swipe takes your story in a different direction, maybe good and maybe bad. Survive long enough, and you'll lead the Seven Kingdoms through a Westerosi winter; fail, and—well, you know what happens.

Reigns: Game of Thrones will also include different mini-games, like jousting and tavern brawling, and if you find yourself overly troubled by a particular character, you can simply rip their card in half—but there may be a cost for doing so. It's set to come out in October (a specific date hasn't been set yet) and will cost $4/£3/€4 on Steam.