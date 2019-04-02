Rage 2 is getting commentary from NBA Jam's Tim Kitzrow, and no it's not a joke

April Fools is a day when brands and corporations indulge in a little comedy, so you'd be forgiven for thinking that the latest Rage 2 announcement is a bit of a joke. But apparently it's true: for those who pre-order the game, NBA Jam announcer Tim Kitzrow will deliver celebratory quips as you mow down foes in the wasteland.

Kitzrow's contributions to the NBA Jam series are fondly remembered by those who ever played them. You may remember him from such classic lines as "boomshakalaka" and "from downtown!". Anyway, he'll now say those things in a shooting game now, so long as you pre-order the game and enter a cheat code.

If this ends up being a joke, I'm sorry. But Bethesda did advise Polygon that it's "100% real" and "not a prank". Plus, the announcement was made after the April 1 midday deadline for comedic genius.

Here's the trailer. Rage 2 releases May 14.