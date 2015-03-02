Postcards from Eorzea: Why it's time to revisit Final Fantasy XIV

After a start which could politely be described as a bit bloody rocky, followed by a lot of hard work, Final Fantasy XIV has gone from being a well-meaning mess to one of the most interesting and community-friendly MMOs around. Set in a rich, diverse world stuffed with FF lore, featuring engaging combat, and genuinely startling scenery, I think it’s well worth revisiting. Particularly with a free log-in period—on EU and NA—running from February 27 to March 9. If you're still unsure, let my character take you on a tour of the best of what Eorzea has to offer. Trust me, you aren’t going to want to miss the Cave of the Muscle Men.