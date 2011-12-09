Play Bastion in your browser

Awesome indie action RPG Bastion is now available as a Chrome app. If you're surfing with Google's browser you can go to the Bastion app page now and click "launch app" and you'll dive straight in. You can play through the prologue for free and then unlock the rest of the game for $14.99. It runs beautifully, and even saves your game to your google account so you can pick up where you left off on any PC.

Supergiant made the announcement on the Bastion site , where they also mention "some more Bastion-related news tomorrow." Intriguing. If you're curious about Bastion, it's well worth checking out. We gave it a score of 92 in our Bastion review . Even if you already own the game, it's worth booting up the app to see how well it all works. It's a colourful glimpse into the exciting future of browser-based gaming.