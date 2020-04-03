Our three biggest takeaways from a week with Bannerlord

You can also watch the video on YouTube.

We've been playing and writing about Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord all week, as you might have noticed, but if you're more of a visual learner we've plucked out the three big things that have jumped out at us since it launched on Early Access and squeezed them into a video that you can watch above.

If you're thinking of taking it for a spin yourself, you can also get a leg up by checking out our guides, like how to recruit and equip companions, or how to get married and have children.

Keep an eye out for our full impressions next week!