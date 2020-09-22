Here's the latest on RTX 3080 stock, according to retailers and manufacturers

If you didn't manage to snag yourself an Nvidia RTX 3080 on release day, you may be wondering when your next best chance to pick up this highly sought-after card will be. As it stands today, we've got good news and bad news for all you prospective Ampere patrons.

The bad news is that the RTX 3080 remains tough to find in stock—the good news is that most retailers have promised the situation will improve with each passing week.

RTX 3080 Stock check Find RTX 3080s in the US:

Amazon

Best Buy

Newegg

B&H



Find RTX 3080s in the UK:

Overclockers

Scan

Ebuyer

We'll update this article as and when companies, such as EVGA, Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Palit, Zotac, etc., announce any updates regarding when they expect further stock of the RTX 3080 to arrive, ongoing availability, and backorders.

We're also keeping an eye on retailers, but bear in mind it's unlikely any available stock will stick around for long and, by the time we've updated this article and you've read it, all of that stock is likely to have disappeared.

It may feel like buying an RTX 3080 is an impossible task right now, but don't lose hope. Nvidia has promised sweeping changes to its webstore to combat bots and those wishing to resell cards for exorbitant prices, which will eventually leave more cards for the rest of us honest folk. The company is also confident in the manufacturing process it's chosen for Ampere, Samsung's 8N. The company claims yields are high, and that the RTX 3080 is in "full production".

"The GeForce RTX 3080 is in full production," an official blog post reads. "We began shipping GPUs to our partners in August, and have been increasing the supply weekly. Partners are also ramping up capacity to meet the unprecedented demand. We understand that many gamers are unable to buy a GeForce RTX 3080 right now and we are doing everything we can to catch up quickly."

Nvidia is rolling out the following changes to its webstore, in order to quickly block orders from bots:

Dedicated store environment

Greater server capacity

CAPTCHA at checkout

Security protections for store API

Greater bot protection

"And more efforts are underway"

You can read the full breakdown of the RTX 3080 launch, from Nvidia's perspective, here. In which, Nvidia apologises for the its "most frustrating" launch ever, and explains what went wrong and how it may be improved upon from here. That should make for a better store experience for the RTX 3090 and RTX 3070 releases.

Manufacturers

(Image credit: Zotac)

EVGA

Currently, EVGA is manually reviewing all RTX 3080 orders through its store, in order to check for those placed by bots. Any orders found to be placed by bots will be cancelled.

Important note: We are hand reviewing all EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 orders, any orders that are taken from "bots" will be rejected.September 21, 2020

EVGA has also promised incoming shipments of RTX 3080s in their "thousands", some of which will be available in the coming week. Stock will be spread across its own site, Amazon, and other retailers, although so far EVGA has not specified a time or date for availability.

Zotac

Zotac in Germany has revealed that, at least for that region, Amazon was allowing pre-orders of RTX 3080 graphics cards prior to receiving the shipment from the graphics card manufacturer. It is investigating the issue, and some users appear to have received delayed shipment dates from Amazon.

Genau das fragen wir uns auch, Kas. Wir sitzen hier auf mit Fragenzeichen und versuchen unter Hochdruck eine Lösung zu finden und so schnell wie möglichst nachzuliefern. Eigentlich hätte es kein Vorverkauf geben sollen, noch sollten so viele Vorbestellungen zugelassen werden.September 19, 2020

Translated into English (using Twitter's built-in feature), this tweet is as follows:

"That's exactly what we're asking ourselves, Kas. We sit here with question marks and try under high pressure to find a solution and to deliver as soon as possible. Actually there shouldn't have been any advance sales, nor should so many advance orders be allowed."

Guru3D reports that Zotac has received over 20,000 preorders for a single RTX 3080 alone, the Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity. That's going to take some time to fulfil.

Asus

Asus hasn't offered official word on RTX 3080 availability, so chasing down one of its TUF cards, such as the Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC we reviewed earlier this week, can be a stab in the dark.

Here's hoping outreach efforts can be organised to get what stock is available into the hands of PC gamers.

We've reached out to Asus for an update, and will update this article if we receive anything back.

Palit

Palit has confirmed there is a new shipment of RTX 3080 cards headed to the UK in the next few weeks, although it cannot guarantee when the stock will go live for retailers—if they're not gobbled up by backorders, that is.

However, Palit has at least confirmed stock is incoming, and that means you should keep an eye out for its cards on your shopping travels.

We have a new shipment to the UK soon this week. Hopefully can be restocked in 2-3 weeks on etailersThank you!September 21, 2020

US retailers

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Newegg

Newegg has offered the following information regarding RTX 3080 pre-orders:

Those wanting RTX 3080 GPUs, here's some info:This morning we experienced more traffic than the morning of Black FridayLimited inventory sold out in 5 minsWe'll release more as we get moreBot protection was in place, orders were humanTurn on Auto Notify & check backSeptember 17, 2020

The retailer also suggests signing up for Auto Notify & check back, although doesn't guarantee either, and so recommends manually checking the site for more.

B&H

B&H now lists most major manufacturer's RTX 3080 graphics cards, although these remain out of stock. You'll have to set up email notifications to find out when your select model is available once again, although we recommend checking back manually to avoid a re-run of previous notification delays, which left many prospective buyers disappointed.

Amazon US

Amazon was notably late to the game in some areas, with RTX 3080 stock already being gobbled up long before it went live. In other regions, Amazon has generated a lengthy list of backorders for cards, such as in the case of Zotac in Germany.

As such, we're not sure Amazon is currently the best bet for RTX 3080 stock. At least not right now. There are currently no live cards available to purchase on the Amazon US or Amazon UK.

UK retailers

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Overclockers

Overclockers is expecting to be one of the first retailers to receive stock from Nvidia and its partners, or so it claims.

For all updates regarding Overclockers, you can check out this official forum thread. In which, staff member Gibbo confirms that on September 21, the website received a small amount of Zotac and MSI RTX 3080 graphics cards. It expects a small amount of Palit cards to return on September 22, 2020.

Scan

Popular electronics online store, Scan, currently has the following message on every Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card listed on its website.

"All orders are held in a queue on a First Come First Served basis when products are marked as Pre Order.

The launch of GeForce 30-series graphics cards is heavily oversubscribed, our team are working closely with NVIDIA and the board manufacturers to make sure we are getting the best possible supply.

Additional batches of cards will arrive over the following days, so placing a pre-order now is the surest way to get a card in the fastest time.

With initial supply being so tight, we want you to have confidence in our approach and know how we are dealing with back orders."

Following Scan's advice, it would appear adding your name to the list of pre-orders to be fulfilled is the ideal path forward. You might not receive a card soon, but you will (hopefully) receive one.

Amazon UK

It's slim pickings on Amazon for buyers in the UK. You won't find a single RTX 3080 listed on the site right now.

We also know that backorders are currently high for some manufacturers due to Amazon, so that may cause some delay in stock returning for general sale on the site.

System builders

(Image credit: CYBERPOWER)

System builders

On rare occasions your best bet for picking up the latest tech is through a system builder—this is one such occasion. While demand remains high for systems built around Nvidia's RTX 30-series, a handful of boutique builders are offering systems, and it appears as though these are not privy to the same lengthy wait lists as singular graphics cards.

These system builders are offering RTX 3080 systems with roughly 3-4 week lead times. Just be sure to check RTX 3080 in the relevant configurator box.

Our widget below updates every 30 minutes, and has been trained to spot RTX 3080 graphics cards as soon as they appear on Amazon and other major retailers.