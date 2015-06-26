Top new PC games of 2015

We're almost halfway through the year, and already the PC has enjoyed some amazing games. The second half of 2015 promises to be even better, thanks to Fallout 4, XCOM 2, Metal Gear Solid 5 and more. While we wait, let's reminisce about the best of the year so far.

Here, you'll find a list of everything we've awarded over 80% for review, along with some of our favourite in-development games from Early Access.