MSI brings its gaming laptops up to date with the latest Intel and Nvidia hardware

Nvidia today lifted the curtain on the newest addition to its Turing family, the GeForce GTX 1650, which heads to both desktops and laptops. As it pertains to the latter, not every notebook maker has fully embraced Nvidia's newest GPUs. MSI was among them, until now.

MSI sent out an announcement saying it's updated its entire line of gaming laptops with Nvidia's latest GPUs, including both RTX 20 series and GTX 16 series GPUs. That includes:

GT Titan

GS Stealth

GE Raider

GP75 Leopard

GL73

GL63

GF Thin

Specs vary by model, as does size and the overall feature-set. We're partial to the GS65 Stealth, which we consider to be one of the best gaming laptops—it's elegant, portable, and powerful. With the latest refresh, it can now be configured with up to an RTX 2080 with Max-Q or GTX 1660 Ti.

MSI GT75 Titan

MSI's full gaming lineup has also been upgraded with Intel's latest processors, with configurations now sporting up to a 9th generation Core i9 CPU. The GT Titan is the burliest of the bunch, offering an overclockable Core i9 CPU. It's also chunkier than the rest to accommodate 11 heatpipes and dual fans to keep temps in check.

We're not seeing these show up in retail just yet, but are told they will be available on Amazon and Newegg. Pricing will vary by model, with the higher end configurations commanding a premium. A decked out GT75 Titan, for example, can run north of four grand. We expect tamer configurations to be more sanely priced, of course.