Modern Warfare 3 countdown is a hoax

Earlier this week, we reported that a countdown timer had appeared online at a site known as Find Makarov . The countdown was clearly signifying something to do with the Call of Duty franchise; likely Modern Warfare 3. Well guess what folks; it's all big hoax!

"There seems to be a great deal of speculation about the next Call of Duty project," said the Activision in a statement issued last night. "Let me be clear that we are not revealing yet. Anything indicating otherwise is a hoax."

Congratulations, hoaxers. For a few hours you had a few people moderately excited.