Far Cry 3 gameplay video with commentary shows goat archery practice, sandbox shootings

Have you seen "the greatest explosive bolt ever"? No? How about the elimination of an entire mercenary camp using nothing but a machete, a camera, and a few poorly placed revolver shots? Of course not. You're not stranded on a sun-drenched island brimming with things out to kill you (including a very Lost pair of cave-bears), but GameSpot 's 13-minute gameplay reel narrated by Lead Game Designer Jamie Keen and Level Design Director Mark Thompson affords some vicarious viciousness but also shows light puzzle elements such as navigating a rickety radio tower. Take a look above, and read up on our preview for more sandy shenanigans.