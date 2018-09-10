League of Legends unveils Odyssey: Extraction PvE mode with new cinematic

Last week, League of Legends ranked 26th in The PC Gamer Top 100. This week, it rolls out Odyssey—a sci-fi-inspired limited-time event.

As the animated cinematic above shows, players join loose cannon Jinx and the rest of the Morning Star crew "on a sci-fi adventure" meets new PvE game mode. Named Odyssey: Extraction, it's live from tomorrow through Tuesday, September 25 wherein you'll battle natives on a hostile alien planet in your quest to rescue Ziggs from a crash landing.

Across five difficulty levels—Intro, Normal, Hard, Expert and Onslaught—you'll unlock Augments and grow your Champion's power. "Each time you play the mode, you’ll permanently unlock these valuable upgrades to help you through the higher tier difficulties," says Riot in a statement.

The dev lists these exclusive skins too, available for the Morning Star crew:

Odyssey Kayn (Legendary 1820 RP)

Odyssey Sona (1350 RP)

Odyssey Jinx (1350 RP)

Odyssey Yasou (1350 RP)

Odyssey Ziggs (1350 RP)

Odyssey Malphite (1350 RP)

Riot adds that UK writer Dan Abnett's work brings Odyssey to life by exploring the origins of League’s Shadow Reaper, Kayn. If you fancy any of that, set sail with League of Legends: Odyssey from tomorrow.