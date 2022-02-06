Popular

It Takes Two has sold 5 million copies

The popular co-op adventure has now sold so many copies I don't have to justify the use of the word popular in this description.

In less than a year, It Takes Two has racked up over 5 million sales, meaning that I can now call the critically praised game a successful and popular critically acclaimed game and nobody can stop me. Hazelight last updated us on It Takes Two's sales numbers in October 2021, when it had sold 3 million copies.

The team at Hazelight is, and I quote, "absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game."

Earlier this week, it was announced that notoriously Oscar-hating game director Joseph Fares would participate in the production of a movie adaptation for It Takes Two. That adaptation was reported by Variety as the subject of a bidding war among Hollywood studios.

Our Rachel Watts called It Takes Two a "brilliant co-op adventure with a wild amount of variety" in the review.

