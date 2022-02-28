Main bosses drop something called Great Runes in Elden Ring, but there are a couple of things you'll need to do before you can make use of them. Much like the "Remembrances" dropped for boss weapons, you need to take the rune to a specific place to get any benefit from the item.

Once a Great Rune has been restored, you can equip and activate it with an Elden Ring Rune Arc to give you passive bonus effects. You can only have one equipped at a time, though, so it's likely you should switch between them for different encounters or areas. Here's what you need to know about Great Runes, and where to find the Rune Arc items needed to activate them.

How to use Great Runes in Elden Ring

Whenever you pick up a Great Rune from a boss, you'll need to restore it before it can be equipped. To do this, head to the Divine Tower in the region of the boss that dropped the rune. As an example, Godrick is the first boss that drops a Great Rune, so you need to make your way to the Divine Tower of Limgrave.

The good news is that once a Great Rune has been restored, you won't have to do it again. If you're planning on switching them often, however, you should make sure you have plenty of Rune Arcs.

Elden Ring Rune Arc: Where to find them

Restoring a Great Rune isn't enough to actually see its benefit. To make use of the passive effects a rune offers, you'll need to equip it, then activate it using a Rune Arc.

Rune Arcs are fairly rare drops from enemies—mostly from rats, though still not often—and they can occasionally be found in chests. The most reliable way to get your hands on the item is from the vendors at Roundtable Hold and Liurnia of the Lakes. Each Rune Arc item will set you back 4,000 Runes.

Elden Ring Great Rune list

Here are the Great Runes we've found so far, along with the effects they offer:

Godrick's Great Rune

Boss: Godrick the Grafted

Godrick the Grafted Effect: Raises all attributes

Great Rune of the Unborn

Boss: Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Effect: Used to perfect rebirth

Radahn's Great Rune

Boss: Starscourge Radahn

Starscourge Radahn Effect: Raises maximum HP, FP, and Stamina

Morgott's Great Rune

Boss: Morgott, the Omen King

Morgott, the Omen King Effect: Greatly raises maximum HP

Rykard's Great Rune