Historical CRPG Expeditions: Rome has a demo

Audio player loading…

Salve, friend. You look like you might be interested in a turn-based RPG about political intrigue and war set in Ancient Rome? If so, then I've got good news for you. Expeditions: Rome, the next game from Logic Artists (following on from Expeditions: Conquistador and Expeditions: Viking) has a demo that's now available on Steam.

"The demo will let you take command of conquering Lesbos at the start of the Greece campaign and offers about 4 hours of gameplay," according to the press release, and if you started laughing when you got to the word "Lesbos" I will send you to the back of the class, so help me.

You play a legatus who joins a campaign to subdue a Greek rebellion after fleeing an attack on your family by "an unknown political opponent". It promises to last over 65 hours, with three campaigns spread across Greece, North Africa, and Gaul in which you lead a legion, recruit five unique companions, and make plenty of tough decisions.

Expeditions: Rome will be available from Januarii XX, MMXXII, which is to say January 20, 2022, on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.