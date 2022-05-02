Here's adorably delightful metroidvania Haiku, the Robot

Audio player loading…

A little robot lost in a big robot world, that's pretty much the plot of Haiku the Robot, a recently-released indie with a pretty big heart. Jumping, dodging, blinking, and zipping around a rusting world of robots, Haiku is a side-scrolling action game with a progression system similar to games like Hollow Knight.

As you explore, you meet new, weird characters and learn more about the world from them. Things like a sentient subway train, for example, or a little guy who looks kind of like a trash can.

I don't mean it as an insult. He just kinda looks like a trash bin. (Image credit: Mister Morris Games)

There's also the kind of crisp, satisfying combat and platforming you want from this kind of game. You can customize your character further with chips that change your powers and upgrade them to reach new areas and find secrets. It's all tied together with nice GBA-style graphics and lovely chunky pixels topped off with more modern-style animation.

All of this is to say that the explosive growth of the modern action-exploration-adventure game, or the metroidvania, or whatever, continues apace. You can find Haiku, the Robot on Steam, or check out its creator's site: mistermorris.games.